Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
FSB collaborator arrested while plotting terrorist attack against military enlistment office, SBU says

by Nate Ostiller June 4, 2024 1:19 PM 1 min read
A man suspected of collaborating with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in an undated photo. (Security Service of Ukraine)
A Ukrainian man who was allegedly remotely recruited by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was arrested while plotting a terrorist attack against officers from a military enlistment office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on June 4.

The man allegedly worked as a security guard for a local energy company, but was recruited by the FSB in April, the SBU said. He was supposedly recruited via his daughter, who lives in Moscow.

The suspect was detained while allegedly surveilling potential targets for an attack, the SBU said. Photos of other possible targets, including energy infrastructure, were then found on his phone.

The suspect allegedly surveilled parking lots and facilities related to the enlistment office on a daily basis, and was reportedly awaiting further instructions on when to carry out the attack.

The suspect has been charged with treason and could face life in prison if convicted, the SBU said.

SBU detains 6 alleged Russian agents accused of aiding deadly strike in Donetsk Oblast
Ten people died in the attack including several rescue workers who raced to the scene of the first missile, only to be hit by another around 40 minutes later.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Nate Ostiller
Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
