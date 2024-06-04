FSB collaborator arrested while plotting terrorist attack against military enlistment office, SBU says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian man who was allegedly remotely recruited by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was arrested while plotting a terrorist attack against officers from a military enlistment office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on June 4.

The man allegedly worked as a security guard for a local energy company, but was recruited by the FSB in April, the SBU said. He was supposedly recruited via his daughter, who lives in Moscow.

The suspect was detained while allegedly surveilling potential targets for an attack, the SBU said. Photos of other possible targets, including energy infrastructure, were then found on his phone.

The suspect allegedly surveilled parking lots and facilities related to the enlistment office on a daily basis, and was reportedly awaiting further instructions on when to carry out the attack.

The suspect has been charged with treason and could face life in prison if convicted, the SBU said.