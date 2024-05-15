SBU detains 6 alleged Russian agents accused of aiding deadly strike in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five men and one woman accused of helping Russian forces direct a missile attack on a residential building that killed ten people and injured over 80 have been arrested, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on May 15.

In a post on Telegram, the SBU said the alleged Russian agents helped coordinate a double-tap strike on the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in August last year.

Ten people died in the attack, including several rescue workers who raced to the scene of the first missile, only to be hit by another around 40 minutes later.

"On their instructions, on Aug. 7, 2023, (Russian forces) carried out a double strike with 'Iskander' missiles on the city of Pokrovsk," the SBU said.

"(Russian forces) targeted an apartment building. When the police and rescuers arrived at the scene, (they) struck again."

The SBU said the six had also helped target Ukrainian forces in the Avdiivka direction.

The agency said all the suspects had been recruited through Telegram channels on which they posted anti-Ukraine content.

Though they acted separately, the SBU said their actions were all coordinated by a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) handler who has been identified.

All six have been charged with treason and face up to life in prison.