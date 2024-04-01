French FM wants 'China to send very clear messages to Russia' over Ukraine war

This audio is created with AI assistance

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said at a press conference in Beijing on April 1 that France wants "China to send very clear messages to Russia" over its full-scale war in Ukraine.

The comments came after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Beijing has fostered close ties with Moscow during its full-scale war against Ukraine, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia. China has also weighed in on possible peace negotiations, saying talks must include Moscow.

Following an inconsistent start, France, under the leadership of the increasingly outspoken President Emmanuel Macron, has become one of Ukraine's strongest supporters.

Ukraine has sought to obtain China's backing for its 10-point peace formula, which includes the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes.

Chinese Ambassador to Switzerland Wang Shihting said in March 2024 that Beijing was considering participating in upcoming peace talks in Switzerland.

"We are convinced that there will be no lasting peace if it is not negotiated with the Ukrainians...(and) there will be no security for Europeans if there is no peace in accordance with international law," Sejourne said.

"It is an essential issue for us, which is why France is determined to maintain a close dialogue with China," he continued, adding that China could have a "key role" in ensuring that international law is respected.