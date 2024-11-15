Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, France, Donetsk Oblast, Kursk incursion
France-trained brigade of Ukrainian soldiers prepares for deployment, Associated Press reports

by Olena Goncharova November 15, 2024 5:52 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 55th Artillery Brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" stand next to a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer after firing toward Russian positions, in Donetsk Oblast, on June 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
A French military task force named "Champagne" is concluding its mission of training a newly formed brigade of several thousand Ukrainian troops.

The brigade, armed with French-supplied tanks, artillery, and heavy weaponry, is preparing to enter the battledfield following two months of rigorous training across eastern and southern France, according to Associated Press.

This deployment comes at a crucial moment as Russian forces continue pushing to gain control of the entire Donetsk Oblast, with support from up to 12,000 North Korean troops stationed in Russia’s Kursk border region, according to intelligence from the U.S., South Korea, and Ukraine.

French authorities have said the newly trained brigade "Anne of Kyiv," named after a Kyiv princess who became a French queen, will be a significant force on the battlefield, eventually consisting of 4,500 troops. The brigade will include infantry battalions, engineers, artillery units, and other specialists.

Currently, over 2,000 soldiers are wrapping up their final training in France. Most were recently mobilized and had only received basic training before arriving in France in September. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military trainers continue preparing additional troops for the brigade back home.

The "Champagne" task force, comprising around 1,500 French soldiers, has focused on equipping the Ukrainian troops with tactical skills and expertise in operating French weaponry. The brigade’s arsenal includes 18 AMX 10 light tanks, 18 Caesar truck-mounted artillery systems, 128 armored troop carriers, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems, and other military gear.

Reporters were not permitted to interview the Ukrainian soldiers, but French officers overseeing the training expressed confidence in their progress. "They have improved a lot," a colonel identified by his first name only told Associated Press. "Now they are able to fight, they are able to maneuver. They are able to use the different specialists and to use the different equipment they will have on the battlefield."

Polish PM to hold talks with leaders of UK, France, NATO on protecting Ukraine after Trump victory
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he intends to hold talks with his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer in the coming days.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Olena Goncharova
