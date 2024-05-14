Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, Vladimir Putin, Tula Oblast, Sergei Shoigu
Former Russian Security Council secretary reappointed as Putin's aide

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2024 12:05 PM 2 min read
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev seen during the military parade at Red Square, on May 9, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has been reappointed as an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin announced on May 14.

The latest announcement comes amid a reshuffle of the highest levels of Russia's security aparatus in recent days.

Patrushev, who is believed to be one of Putin's closest confidants and held the position of Security Council secretary since 2008, was recently replaced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Shoigu had been Russia's defense minister since 2012. Putin proposed dismissing Shoigu on May 12 and nominated Andrei Belousov, a former aide and economy minister, as Shoigu's replacement.

The Kremlin also announced on May 14 that Tula Oblast Governor Alexey Dyumin had been dismissed from his post and would be reappointed as an aide to Putin.

Dyumin is a former deputy defense minister and former special forces commander, according to Russian media.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December 2023 that Patrushev, the former head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), was responsible for ordering the assassination of the Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head Wagner mercenary group.

Patrushev reportedly did not approve of Prigozhin's open criticism of top Russian military brass and was concerned that Wagner had gained too much power.

A British court concluded in 2016 that Patrushev, together with Putin, probably approved the assassination of fomer FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

Russian media: Russian Defense Ministry personnel chief Kuznetsov detained
Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the main personnel directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, was detained on May 13 on criminal charges, the state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
