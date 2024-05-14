Russian media: Russian Defense Ministry personnel chief Kuznetsov detained

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the personnel department of the Russian Defense Ministry, was detained on May 13 on criminal charges, the state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources.

The exact nature of the charges had not been revealed, TASS wrote. The investigation is reportedly being carried out by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee.

The news comes only as the latest case to rock Russia's military and security apparatus.

According to TASS's source, Russian authorities carried out searches at Kuznetsov's job and home.

Sign up for our newsletter WTF is wrong with Russia?

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Between 2010 and 2023, Kuznetsov served as the head of the Eight Directorate of the Russian military's General Staff, responsible for protecting state secrets.

The general has led the personnel department of the Defense Ministry since May 2023.

In April, now-former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was detained on suspicion of bribery, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was reassigned as the head of the country's security council on May 13, replacing Nikolai Patrushev.