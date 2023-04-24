Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Former Polish PM: Ending war in Ukraine with compromises would lead to 'new dangers'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2023 10:00 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former Polish Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński said there is a risk of the war in Ukraine ending with compromises rather than a definitive resolution, the Polish Press Agency reported on April 24.

"We do not know how the war in Ukraine can end. There are indications that it may end with certain compromises rather than a definitive resolution, which, unfortunately, would mean that new dangers would soon appear after that. We do not want that," Kaczyński said.

Speaking at a conference at Warsaw's War Studies Academy, Kaczyński went on to say that Poland fully supports Ukraine's plan to liberate all of its territory, "but not everything depends on us."

Kaczyński also said that the societal belief that war is a "thing of the past" and "unimaginable" in Europe today, especially among younger generations, needed to be reevaluated in light of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has shown that it is important for countries like Poland to have "a large army" that is well-trained and capable of taking on aggressors in the worst-case scenario, Kaczyński said.

The former prime minister's brother Lech Kaczyński served as the president of Poland until his death in 2010, when his plane crashed in Russia. A total of 96 people were killed, including high-ranking Polish military and civilian leaders.

Poland is one of Ukraine's top military allies and it was reported on April 18 that the country had started strengthening security measures along its border with the Russian exclave Kaliningrad.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
