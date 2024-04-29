Former UK Armed Forces minister: 'Ukraine defeat will cost trillions to West in new Cold War'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine needs more aid packages to avoid defeat, which "would cost the West trillions in a new Cold War," the former British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said in an April 28 interview with The Telegraph.

After months of political infighting and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed the crucial foreign aid package on April 20, which includes $60.84 billion for Ukraine.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the foreign aid bill, marking the final step of the long and often stalled legislative process.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on April 23 a 500-million-pound ($617 million) uplift in military support for Ukraine, largest military aid package from the country to date.

Sunak also pledged to supply Ukraine with hundreds of armored vehicles, 60 boats, and four million rounds of small-arms ammunition.

Heappey said that Kyiv will need more aid packages like those unveiled last week to win the battle for "security across the whole European-Atlantic region."

"A stalemate or, heaven forbid, a Ukrainian defeat promises a new Cold War that will last for decades and cost trillions of dollars more," Heappey added.

The former British Armed Forces minister believes that the latest military aid supplies will not "immediately balance the situation" on the front line but will allow Ukrainians to start "a final offensive that brings a quick and complete victory."

Heappey said that Ukrainian forces will not be ready to defeat Russia until 2025 or even 2026.

While aid stalled amid months of political infighting, Russia took advantage of Ukraine's growing battlefield ammunition shortages, capturing the city of Avdiivka in February.

The lack of air defense systems has also become urgent for Kyiv as Russian troops continue to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. In April, Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said it needed at least $350 million to recover the lost capacity caused by Russia's attacks on thermal power plants.

Kyiv repeatedly urged its allies to send more air defense systems to defend itself from Russian attacks.