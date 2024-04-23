DTEK needs $350 million to rebuild power plants

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, announced on April 22 that it requires $350 million to recover the lost capacity caused by Russia's attacks on thermal power plants.

The company's Executive Director, Dmytro Sakharuk, said that Ukraine is anticipating electricity shortages during peak periods in summer and winter due to the loss of eight gigawatts of generation capacity from recent attacks.

In March, DTEK's facilities were subjected to at least 10 attacks as Russia resumed its campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. As a result, approximately 80% of DTEK's thermal generating capacity suffered damage or destruction.

"We have six power plants. We will not rebuild one of them yet, because it is close to the front line and there is constant shelling. In addition, the only way to supply coal there has been destroyed," he said.

The estimated damages amount to $250 million plus an additional $100 million for repairs, according to Sakharuk. Last year, the company incurred slightly lower damages and spent $110 million on recovery efforts following the winter shelling of 2022.

While last year's costs were covered by the company's own funds, DTEK is now exploring various avenues to raise funds. This includes sourcing parts and components from European energy facilities, with ongoing negotiations involving the governments of Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, and Lithuania.