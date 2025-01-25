Foreign Ministry rejects Slovak PM's unfounded Ukrainian cyberattack claim

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Foreign Ministry denied Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's claim that Ukraine is connected to a cyberattack on Slovakia's national insurance company, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website on Jan. 24.

“We categorically reject the hints of Ukraine's involvement in the cyberattack against a health insurance company in Slovakia,” the statement said.

The Ministry also called on Fico to stop portraying Ukraine as an enemy.

“We once again call on the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, to stop looking for imaginary enemies in Ukraine, which is friendly to Slovakia and the Slovak people.”

Fico made the allegation during an urgent press conference, offering no evidence to support his claim.

Meanwhile, widespread protests against Fico's government are underway, and the opposition is pushing for a vote of no confidence.

Protesters, which erupted in more than 20 cities, chanted slogans like "Enough of Fico" and "We are Europe," expressing discontent with the prime minister's policies and pro-Russian rhetoric.

The demonstrations drew significant crowds, with organizers claiming 60,000 participants in Bratislava's Freedom Square.