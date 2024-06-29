Skip to content
Crimean Tatars
Foreign Ministry hails Google Translate's addition of Crimean Tatar language

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 29, 2024 1:33 PM 2 min read
Crimean Tatars carry a large Crimean Tatar flag at a rally during the Crimean Tatar Flag Day celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 26 June, 2020. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Foreign Ministry on June 29 hailed Google Translate's recent addition of the Crimean Tatar language.

"Thank you to Google for this crucial initiative, which demonstrates that the rich linguistic & cultural heritage of Ukraine's indigenous people is valuable to the global community," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

The statement comes a few days after Google announced its "largest expansion" of its free online translation tool, Google Translate, which saw the addition of 110 new languages.

In addition to Crimean Tatar, Google has incorporated 12 languages of ethnic groups in Russia – which include Bashkir, Chechen, Udmurt, and Yakut. Tatar, a language used in the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia, was previously added in 2020.

Google says that the new language additions – which include Cantonese and Punjabi represent over 614 million speakers across the world.

The Ukrainian government has worked to preserve the Crimean Tatar language, endangered due to a declining number of speakers in Ukraine. Mass deportations and waves of repression of Crimean Tatars by both the Russian Empire and Soviet Union largely contributed to the decline.

Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has worsened the trend. Crimean Tatars in their native peninsula continue to face brutal persecution and deportation by the Russian occupation regime.

Who are the Crimean Tatars?
One of the most overlooked parts of Ukraine is its diversity. The Crimean Tatars – a national minority native to Crimea and recognized as an indigenous people of Ukraine – are a perfect example. The Crimean Tatars – also referred to as Kirimli or Qırımlı – endured wars, mass deportations, and waves…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
Video

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
Spotify removes music by pro-war Russian singers.

The removals impacted the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, and Shaman, who sang at a concert in Moscow in September 2022 in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.
