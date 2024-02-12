Skip to content
Foreign Ministry: German police detain suspected murderer of Ukrainian basketball player

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2024 1:14 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian youth basketball player Volodya Yermakov, age 17. (Ukraine Basketball Federation / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German police had already detained the person suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Dusseldorf, Germany, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on Feb. 12.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yermakov and his teammate, Artem Kozachenko, were reportedly attacked with knives in the street on Feb. 10. Yermakov died in the hospital due to his injuries, while Kozanchenko remains in intensive care.

According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation (FBK), the young men's attackers may have been motivated by hatred against Ukraine.

Ukrainian consular representatives in Dusseldorf held talks with local police and stressed the need to carry out the investigation as soon as possible to bring the perpetrator to justice, Nikolenko said.

The official did not provide further details about the suspect's identity or motive.

The Ukrainian consulate is monitoring Kozanchenko's treatment. According to Nikolenko, his condition is stable, and his life is not in danger.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.