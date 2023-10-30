Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's accusations of Makhachkala riots involvement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko dismissed on Oct. 30 Russia's accusation of Kyiv's involvement in antisemitic riots in Dagestan, adding that the events reflect the "deep-rooted antisemitism of Russian elites and society."

"Threats to Jews are the result of the work of Russian state propaganda, which cultivated hatred towards other peoples among Russians for decades," Nikolenko said, drawing attention to past antisemitic statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's allegations of Ukraine's involvement are a mere attempt to "shift responsibility from the sick to the healthy," Nikolenko commented.

A crowd of protesters stormed Makhachkala Airport in Russia's Dagestan on Oct. 29, reportedly looking for Jews on a plane arriving from Tel Aviv.

Rioters shouted antisemitic slogans as they protested against Israel amid its ongoing military conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

At least 20 people were reported as injured to various degrees of severity during the airport riots, including nine police officers.

Russian authorities announced on Oct. 30 that law enforcement took full control of the airport and detained 60 people over participation in the riots.

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of involvement in the events, claiming that Kyiv played "a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act."

"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with the latest large-scale surge of xenophobic sentiments on the territory of the Russian Federation," advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said in a comment for the media.