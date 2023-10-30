Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's accusations of Makhachkala riots involvement

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2023 8:12 PM 2 min read
The building of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 8, 2022. (Ed Ram/Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko dismissed on Oct. 30 Russia's accusation of Kyiv's involvement in antisemitic riots in Dagestan, adding that the events reflect the "deep-rooted antisemitism of Russian elites and society."

"Threats to Jews are the result of the work of Russian state propaganda, which cultivated hatred towards other peoples among Russians for decades," Nikolenko said, drawing attention to past antisemitic statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's allegations of Ukraine's involvement are a mere attempt to "shift responsibility from the sick to the healthy," Nikolenko commented.

A crowd of protesters stormed Makhachkala Airport in Russia's Dagestan on Oct. 29, reportedly looking for Jews on a plane arriving from Tel Aviv.

Rioters shouted antisemitic slogans as they protested against Israel amid its ongoing military conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

At least 20 people were reported as injured to various degrees of severity during the airport riots, including nine police officers.

Russian authorities announced on Oct. 30 that law enforcement took full control of the airport and detained 60 people over participation in the riots.

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of involvement in the events, claiming that Kyiv played "a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act."

"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with the latest large-scale surge of xenophobic sentiments on the territory of the Russian Federation," advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said in a comment for the media.

Russia says 60 participants in antisemitic Makhachkala riots detained
Russian authorities have identified over 150 participants in antisemitic riots at the Makhachkala Airport in Dagestan, detaining 60 of them, the MVD Media news portal reported on Oct. 30, citing the Russian Interior Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
