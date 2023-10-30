Russia says 60 participants in antisemitic Makhachkala riots detained

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities have identified over 150 participants in antisemitic riots at the Makhachkala Airport in Dagestan, detaining 60 of them, the MVD Media news portal reported on Oct. 30, citing the Russian Interior Ministry.

The detained rioters were taken to the police for further investigation, and law enforcement agencies took complete control of the airport, according to the report.

Over 20 people were injured to various degrees of severity after a crowd of protesters stormed the airport in one of Russia's North Caucasus republics, reportedly looking for Jews on a plane arriving from Tel Aviv.

Rioters shouted antisemitic slogans as they protested against Israel amid its ongoing military conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

Nine police officers were among the wounded, and two of them are now in the hospital, MVD Media said.

"The police are carrying out further investigations to identify all those involved in the riots," the report added.