Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Foreign Ministry: 22 Ukrainians killed in Israel, Gaza

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 26, 2023 1:40 PM 2 min read
A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on Oct. 8, 2023. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians killed since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel has once again risen to 22, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said to Ukrainska Pravda on Oct. 26.

Nikolenko said that 19 had been killed in Israel, and three, including two children, were killed in Gaza.

There are also six more wounded in Gaza, half of whom are children. Another 337 Ukrainians in Gaza have requested evacuation, but the Rafah border crossing into Egypt is still closed.

It was previously reported on Oct. 24 that a missile strike had killed the two children in Gaza.

There is another Ukrainian missing in Gaza, Nikolenko said.

As of Oct. 23, more than 500 Ukrainians had been evacuated from Israel.

There have been conflicting reports about the number of Ukrainians killed in Israel and Gaza. Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said on Oct. 18 that 23 had been killed, but that figure was refuted the following day by Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's Ambassador in Israel, who said 18 had been confirmed dead.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
