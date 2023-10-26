Foreign Ministry: 22 Ukrainians killed in Israel, Gaza

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians killed since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel has once again risen to 22, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said to Ukrainska Pravda on Oct. 26.

Nikolenko said that 19 had been killed in Israel, and three, including two children, were killed in Gaza.

There are also six more wounded in Gaza, half of whom are children. Another 337 Ukrainians in Gaza have requested evacuation, but the Rafah border crossing into Egypt is still closed.

It was previously reported on Oct. 24 that a missile strike had killed the two children in Gaza.

There is another Ukrainian missing in Gaza, Nikolenko said.

As of Oct. 23, more than 500 Ukrainians had been evacuated from Israel.

There have been conflicting reports about the number of Ukrainians killed in Israel and Gaza. Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said on Oct. 18 that 23 had been killed, but that figure was refuted the following day by Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's Ambassador in Israel, who said 18 had been confirmed dead.