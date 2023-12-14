First responders in Odesa work in aftermath of airstrikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

First responders in Odesa on Dec. 14 are cleaning up the aftermath of Russian airstrikes which left 11 people injured and damaged multiple buildings, according to the State Emergency Service.

Among the victims were three children who were hospitalized with injuries.

Rescue workers set up a mobile heating station while the Red Cross organized the delivery of food and other necessary goods.

Earlier on Dec. 13, Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia had launched drones from Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Black Sea port city has been relentlessly targeted ever since Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain deal.

On Dec. 12, one person died in the hospital after suffering serious injuries from a drone strike.