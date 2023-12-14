Skip to content
First responders in Odesa work in aftermath of airstrikes

by Lance Luo December 14, 2023 2:16 AM 1 min read
First responders work in aftermath of airstrikes on Odesa on Dec. 13. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

First responders in Odesa on Dec. 14 are cleaning up the aftermath of Russian airstrikes which left 11 people injured and damaged multiple buildings, according to the State Emergency Service.

Among the victims were three children who were hospitalized with injuries.

Rescue workers set up a mobile heating station while the Red Cross organized the delivery of food and other necessary goods.

Earlier on Dec. 13, Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia had launched drones from Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Black Sea port city has been relentlessly targeted ever since Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain deal.

On Dec. 12, one person died in the hospital after suffering serious injuries from a drone strike.

Ukraine war latest: Russia unleashes yet another air attack, killing 1, injuring 63 across Ukraine
Key developments on Dec. 13: * Russian overnight air attacks kill 1, injure 63 * Scholz: Germany’s 2nd Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine by the end of 2023 * Russian hacker group claims responsibility for Kyivstar cyberattack * Norway unveils aid for Ukraine, including air defense, humanitarian…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Lance Luo
