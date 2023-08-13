Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse near Moscow

by Alexander Query and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2023 2:50 PM 2 min read
An industrial site, allegedly a warehouse, on fire in Ramenskoe, a city near Moscow, on Aug. 13. (Screenshot from a video shared by Baza Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at an industrial warehouse in Ramenskoye, Russia, a town around 50 kilometers southeast of Moscow, Russian media and Telegram channels claimed on Aug. 13.

Photos and videos shared on social media appeared to showed a massive column of smoke over the site.

Russian media claimed that the fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to a local fertilizer producer and was caused by negligence.

The fire comes after a series of regular drone attacks on Moscow and its suburbs, as well as other Russian cities. It's not yet clear whether this fire could have been caused by an attack.

Ukrainian authorities haven't commented on the incident.

Kyiv hasn't been directly claiming responsibility for any attacks against Russia, although top officials have publicly welcomed them, saying that "the war is coming home to Russia."

Drone attacks against Moscow have intensified over recent weeks. Two drone strikes on the same target, the high-rise Moscow City business complex where several Russian ministries are housed, caused damage on July 30 and Aug. 1. Russia blamed the Ukrainian military for the strikes.

Air defense allegedly intercepted an attack drone over Moscow on Aug. 11, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. The drone debris fell in the area of the Karamyshevskaya embankment in western Moscow, according to Sobyanin. There were allegedly "no casualties and serious damages."  

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the aircraft had been neutralized by electronic warfare and crashed in a forest. The Russian Defense Ministry alleged that Ukraine had attempted to strike an unnamed facility in Moscow.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify any of those claims. Russian officials have been known to share disinformation.

From Moscow to Novorossiysk: The list of attacks on Russian soil
On the morning of Aug. 4, the residents of the Russian city of Novorossiysk woke to a 112-meter-long Navy ship being towed back to port after it was hit by a drone attack on the Black Sea overnight. While the Russian Defense Ministry claimed there were no casualties or damage,
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Alexander Query, The Kyiv Independent news desk
