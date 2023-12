This audio is created with AI assistance

The fire broke out at the facility in Russian city only 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian border on Oct. 19, leaving several streets without power, as reported by local media.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov blamed the large fire on an "overload" of the system.



Infrastructure in Belgorod has repeatedly come under attack since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian authorities haven't claimed responsibility.