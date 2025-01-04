Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Finland, Russia, shadow fleet, Russian oil industry, Sabotage, Baltic Sea, Estonia
Edit post

Finnish court upholds seizure of Russian tanker suspected of cable sabotage

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2025 4:31 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: The Kriti King, a crude oil tanker entering the Bosphorus on Nov. 22, 2023, heading towards the Black Sea and the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. (John Wreford/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Helsinki District Court ruled on Jan. 3 to uphold Finland's seizure of the Russian Eagle S oil tanker, denying an appeal to release the ship and its crew.

Finnish authorities allege the ship damaged a crucial undersea power cable, possibly in an act of sabotage. Estlink 2, a 170-kilometer (106-mile) cable connecting Estonia and Finland, was seriously damaged on Dec. 25.

The Eagle S is believed to be part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," a group of tankers Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions, including a Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian oil.

The Helsinki District Court has ruled to keep the tanker under seizure, the Finnish news outlet Yle reported.

Finnish police initially seized the tanker on Dec. 28, considering the vessel to be evidence in a criminal investigation. Caravella LLC FZ, the ship's United Arab Emirates-based owner, applied to the court to have the seizure lifted.

Police requested the trial be held in secret and court documents kept confidential.

Finnish investigators are currently interrogating Eagle S crew members about the alleged incident. Authorities expect the initial phase of the investigation to last several weeks, and for the entire investigation to conclude in several months.

Three Finnish companies are also demanding the seizure of the tanker in order to secure compensation for damage to the cable. These include national grid operator Fingrid, telecommunications firm Elisa, and state-owned network company Cinia.

Following the cable incident, NATO pledged to enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea. Finland joined the military alliance in early 2o23 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

NATO to ‘enhance military presence’ in Baltic Sea following damage to undersea power cable, Rutte says
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Dec. 27 that “NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea” following the recent damage to the Estlink 2 power cable in the Gulf of Finland likely caused by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.