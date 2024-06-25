Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Russia, Finland, LNG, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

Finland's Gasum to cease Russian LNG imports in compliance with EU sanctions

by Olena Goncharova June 26, 2024 1:58 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A worker standing on the uploading dock of Cavaou LNG terminal in Fos-sur-Mer, France, on June 22, 2023. (Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Finland's Gasum, a major gas supplier to the Nordic region, announced on June 25 that it will cease purchasing and importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in July in accordance with new European Union sanctions.

"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July," the company said in a statement.

On June 24, EU member nations adopted a 14th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the country's gas exports for the first time. The new package also forbids any new investments or provision of goods toward Russian LNG projects, such as the Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG.

Although other LNG sanctions in the EU's latest package will not take effect until next year, the clause affecting Finland and Sweden is effective from July 26.

"The sanctions adopted by the EU do not allow Gasum to terminate its agreement with Gazprom Export but constitute a force majeure on the purchase or import of Russian LNG to off-grid terminals," Gasum said.

The company has a long-term LNG supply contract with Gazprom Export, established before 2022, under a take-or-pay agreement. This agreement obligates Gasum to pay for the contracted gas regardless of whether it uses it.

The geographical distribution and nature of Finnish gas imports have changed significantly. Russian pipeline gas has been replaced by Western LNG. Russian pipeline gas has been replaced by Western LNG. According to the country's foreign trade statistics, 65% of gas imports in the last quarter of 2023 came from the United States, 23% from Norway, and 7% from Russia.

Riku Huttunen, who heads the Energy Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, said that the government is currently forming a working group to prepare a comprehensive ban on Russian gas imports, with a legislative proposal expected next winter.

Ukraine war latest: Russia increases use of chemical weapons on battlefield, Kyiv says
Key developments on June 24: * Ukraine reports increase in Russian chemical weapons attacks on battlefield * Zelensky dismisses Lieutenant General accused by soldiers of heavy losses * Russian saboteurs likely behind arson attack on German factory, security officials tell WSJ * EU Council annou…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:02 PM

CNN: US may allow deploying its military contractors to Ukraine.

Such a move would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly. U.S.-supplied military equipment that has been heavily damaged in combat has to be taken out of the country to Poland, Romania, or other NATO countries for repair, which took a long time, CNN wrote.
9:59 PM

Ukraine brings back 90 POWs from Russian captivity.

The released captives include 32 personnel of the National Guard, including those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 18 border guards, 17 personnel of the Navy, 15 soldiers of the Armed Forces as well as eight of the territorial defense, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
9:39 PM

Zelensky says he's sure Ukraine will become EU member as accession talks kick off.

"As of today, we have full confidence — Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. "Now, the focus is on the technical work between Ukraine and the EU, adapting our system to the EU, and Europe's political will to make the European project truly complete."
8:28 PM

EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg on June 25.
2:05 PM  (Updated: )

Breaking: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for ex Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine. The charges relate to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the ICC said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.