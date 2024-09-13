The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Finland, Western aid, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Finland announces $130 million aid package for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova September 13, 2024 1:55 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Finnish President Alexander Stubb (R) during a joint press conference on April 3, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Helsinki will send its 25th package of military assistance to Ukraine on Sept. 13 valued at around 118 million euros ($130 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry announced.

The total amount of military aid Finland has provided Kyiv now stands at 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the ministry said.

"The war situation in Ukraine remains serious. As promised, Finland continues to provide material assistance. Our message to our partners is that we must not give up," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

The full list of arms the new package contains and the time of its delivery were not disclosed.

Finland and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement in April, which President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "strong document that proves Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."

Finland proposes banning most Russian citizens from buying real estate
The Finnish government has proposed banning most Russian citizens from buying real estate in the country to ensure national security, Reuters reported Sept. 2, citing Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:28 PM

Chinese defense minister calls for talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions. China is pushing its peace plan, which doesn't envisage the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and was dismissed by the West.
11:30 AM

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Romania for F-16 training.

Ukrainian pilots arrived in Romania to start training on Dutch aircraft at the Borcea air base "a few days ago," Digi24 news outlet reported on Sept. 12. They are now reportedly learning details about the F-16s on the ground.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.