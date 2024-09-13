Finland announces $130 million aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Helsinki will send its 25th package of military assistance to Ukraine on Sept. 13 valued at around 118 million euros ($130 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry announced.

The total amount of military aid Finland has provided Kyiv now stands at 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the ministry said.

"The war situation in Ukraine remains serious. As promised, Finland continues to provide material assistance. Our message to our partners is that we must not give up," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

The full list of arms the new package contains and the time of its delivery were not disclosed.

Finland and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement in April, which President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "strong document that proves Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."