Finland proposes banning most Russian citizens from buying real estate

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Finnish government has proposed banning most Russian citizens from buying real estate in the country to ensure national security, Reuters reported Sept. 2, citing Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

Relations between Finland and Russia have deteriorated since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response to the war, Finland joined NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).

The proposed ban would not apply to dual nationals or Russians permanently residing in Finland or other European Union countries. The restrictions are subject to expert consultation before a parliamentary vote.

"The regulations are aimed at preventing possible hostile influences against Finland," Hakkanen said.

Finland is tracking about 3,500 properties related to Russian owners, Hakkanen said, without providing further details.

Helsinki has been attempting to limit the acquisition of real estate by Russian citizens near strategic facilities, blocking three deals last October and three more in January 2024, according to Reuters.

In 2023, Finland closed all checkpoints on the border with Russia and accused Moscow of weaponizing migration by encouraging migrants from countries like Syria and Somalia to cross the border, an assertion the Kremlin denies.

Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO, which supports Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked war.