News Feed, Russia, Finland, Russian citizenship, Russian diaspora, Border security
Finland proposes banning most Russian citizens from buying real estate

by Kateryna Hodunova September 2, 2024 3:22 PM 2 min read
The Finnish has government proposed to ban most Russian citizens from buying real estate in the country.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen during a NATO-Ukraine Council in Defense Ministers Session, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Finnish government has proposed banning most Russian citizens from buying real estate in the country to ensure national security, Reuters reported Sept. 2, citing Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

Relations between Finland and Russia have deteriorated since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response to the war, Finland joined NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).

The proposed ban would not apply to dual nationals or Russians permanently residing in Finland or other European Union countries. The restrictions are subject to expert consultation before a parliamentary vote.

"The regulations are aimed at preventing possible hostile influences against Finland," Hakkanen said.

Finland is tracking about 3,500 properties related to Russian owners, Hakkanen said, without providing further details.

Helsinki has been attempting to limit the acquisition of real estate by Russian citizens near strategic facilities, blocking three deals last October and three more in January 2024, according to Reuters.

In 2023, Finland closed all checkpoints on the border with Russia and accused Moscow of weaponizing migration by encouraging migrants from countries like Syria and Somalia to cross the border, an assertion the Kremlin denies.

Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO, which supports Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked war.

Finland passes law to prevent migrants from crossing border from Russia
Finland’s parliament passed a law on July 12 granting border guards the authority to block asylum seekers crossing from Russia. Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.