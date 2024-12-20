Fico criticizes Zelensky over refusal to extend Russian gas transit, warns of crisis

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned of a looming gas crisis on Dec. 20 as Ukraine maintained its refusal to extend the transit agreement for Russian gas, set to expire on Dec. 31, Reuters reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed the refusal during a press conference on Dec. 19, saying that Kyiv would not enable Moscow to earn additional revenue while continuing its war.

At a European Union summit, Fico criticized Ukraine’s position, saying, "We are demonstrably facing a gas crisis thanks to President Zelensky."

He also suggested that Bratislava might consider "reciprocal measures" if Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Slovakia is halted.

Slovakia has a long-term contract with Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and estimates alternative arrangements could cost an additional €220 million ($228.73 million) in transit fees.

The issue highlights ongoing dependence on Russian gas in several EU members, including Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria, despite efforts to diversify energy sources following Russia's full-scale invasion.

Earlier this year, the EU implemented its first sanctions targeting the Russian gas industry, focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the matter during his annual press conference on Dec. 19, confirming the end of the contract and expressing confidence in Gazprom's resilience.

“This contract will no longer exist. Everything is clear. We will survive, Gazprom will survive,” Putin said.

