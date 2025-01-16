Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Council of Europe, The Hague, War, Russia, Casualties
Edit post

Ukrainian families of war victims can now seek compensation through The Hague's Register of Damage

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 16, 2025 3:44 PM 2 min read
A nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, damaged by a Russian airstrike on Jan. 11, 2024. (TRO Media/Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Register of Damage for Ukraine has begun accepting applications for compensation from families who lost close relatives due to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Presidential Office announced on Jan. 16.

The application process for this category was delayed after a December 2024 cyberattack on Ukrainian state registers, according to a statement on the register's website.

The Hague-based Register of Damage was established under the auspices of the Council of Europe in accordance with a U.N. General Assembly resolution. It marked the first step toward creating a mechanism to ensure compensation for those who suffered from the war.

Claims can now be submitted for over 40 categories of harm, including deaths, torture, sexual violence, bodily harm, forced displacement, property loss, damage to infrastructure, harm to cultural and historical heritage, and environmental destruction.

Ukrainians can also provide evidence of damage to or destruction of their properties, including houses and apartments.

The World Bank estimates Ukraine's post-war recovery and reconstruction costs at $486 billion over a 10-year period. Meanwhile, approximately $300 billion of Russian Central Bank assets remain frozen in the West. The G7 nations pledged in October 2023 to keep these assets frozen until Moscow pays reparations to Ukraine.

Russian officer jailed for accidentally shooting down own helicopter in Crimea
A Russian air defense officer stationed in occupied Sevastopol, Igor Pashkov, has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for shooting down a Russian army helicopter after mistaking it for a drone, pro-government outlet Kommersant reported on Jan. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:54 AM  (Updated: )

UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.