Russian officer jailed for accidentally shooting down own helicopter in Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air defense officer stationed in occupied Sevastopol, Igor Pashkov, has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for shooting down a Russian army helicopter after mistaking it for a drone, pro-government outlet Kommersant reported on Jan. 16.

Russian investigative authorities charged Pashko with violations of combat duty rules, which resulted in grave consequences.

The incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2023, in occupied Crimea. Pashkov, while on combat duty, received a report on what he believed to be a low-flying drone.

Acting on incomplete information and failing to confirm the target's identity in time, he launched a missile salvo from a TOR-M2DT anti-aircraft system. The missile struck a Russian Mi-8 helicopter, which crashed into the Black Sea, killing the crew on board.

Pashkov admitted guilt in May 2024, and the prosecution sought a seven-year sentence. In the first instance, the military court sentenced him to three years, a term later reduced by a higher court by two months.

In addition to his prison sentence, Pashkov is barred from holding positions involving organizational or administrative functions in the civil service or local government for one year.