Explosions reported in the south of Ukraine during a nationwide air raid alert

Explosions were reported in the southern Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts during a nationwide air raid alert in the afternoon of Jan. 14.

Local authorities in both oblasts reported the work of air defense downing Russian missiles.

Shortly after that, explosions were also heard in Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts in the west of Ukraine.

The air raid alert went off in all Ukrainian oblasts but occupied Luhansk Oblast and Crimea between 2-3 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Earlier in the day, Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv, damaging some undisclosed infrastructure in the city and a residential building outside the city.

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said it had introduced emergency power cuts in 11 Ukrainian oblasts following the attack. The operator also put consumption limits across all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system.

