Explosions reported in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pavlohrad Mayor Anatoliy Vershina, reported on April 30 that explosions were heard in the, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro, during the siren.

The city’s Facebook page warned citizens to stay in safe places until the all clear siren sounds. "Take care of your own safety," the announcement reads.

In another Russian attack on Pavlohrad on Feb. 16, at 3:00 am in the night, a 79-year-old woman was killed.

Two other civilians - a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured in the attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.