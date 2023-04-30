Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions reported in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2023 12:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Pavlohrad Mayor Anatoliy Vershina, reported on April 30 that explosions were heard in the, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro, during the siren.

The city’s Facebook page warned citizens to stay in safe places until the all clear siren sounds. "Take care of your own safety," the announcement reads.

In another Russian attack on Pavlohrad on Feb. 16, at 3:00 am in the night, a 79-year-old woman was killed.

Two other civilians - a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured in the attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
