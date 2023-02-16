1 killed, 2 injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed amid a Russian missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Russia launched its mass missile strike on Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 16. Two other civilians - a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized.

A factory caught fire following the attack, and seven private residences were destroyed in Pavlohrad, the governor said.

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian regions overnight on Feb. 16. The sounds of explosions were heard in different parts of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts.