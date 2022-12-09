Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Explosions reported in occupied Donetsk on Dec. 9

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2022 4:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in the center of Donetsk, a Ukrainian city in eastern Ukraine that has been occupied by Russian forces and their proxies since 2014, on Dec. 9, according to Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster.

Alexey Kulemzin, the leader of Moscow-installed proxies in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, said that the city had been shelled on Dec. 9. A swimming pool, a hotel, a sports complex, a shop, and an administrative building of the local Russian proxies were damaged due to alleged attacks, according to Kulemzin. The proxy blamed the Ukrainian military for the strikes. Kyiv has not commented on the allegations.

Oleksiy Melnyk, a military expert at Ukrainian Razumkov Center, previously told Suspilne that Russian proxies’ reports of Ukrainian armed forces targeting civilians are a provocation.

“The goal of the Russian occupiers is to turn the local population against the Ukrainian military,” said Melnyk.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.