Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia reportedly launches Kinzhal missiles

by Kateryna Denisova September 26, 2024 10:33 AM 1 min read
Traffic across the Paton Bridge to the left-bank neighborhoods of the city on July 5, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of Sept. 26 almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the city, Kyiv Independent correspondents reported.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia had used a Mig-31K aircraft, a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

At least two missiles were launched, according to the statement. No damage or casualties have been reported at this time.

Air defense systems did not work during the recent air raid alert, the Kyiv City Military Administration said later in a statement.

"The enemy did not use missile weapons on the territory of Kyiv," local authorities said.

Explosions were also reported in the town of Starokostiantyniv in western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, which is the home of a Ukrainian air base.  

Overnight, more than 15 drones were spotted near Kyiv, with around 10 of them downed by air defenses, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

No casualties were reported.

Around 10 Russian drones downed over Kyiv, debris causes fire
Editor’s note: Kyiv authorities initially reported a child was injured and hospitalized during the overnight Russian attack, but later retracted this information. Debris from intercepted Russian drones damaged a gas pipe in a residential building in Kyiv during an overnight attack on Sept. 26, city…
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Kateryna Denisova
