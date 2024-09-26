Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia reportedly launches Kinzhal missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of Sept. 26 almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the city, Kyiv Independent correspondents reported.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia had used a Mig-31K aircraft, a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

At least two missiles were launched, according to the statement. No damage or casualties have been reported at this time.

Air defense systems did not work during the recent air raid alert, the Kyiv City Military Administration said later in a statement.

"The enemy did not use missile weapons on the territory of Kyiv," local authorities said.

Explosions were also reported in the town of Starokostiantyniv in western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, which is the home of a Ukrainian air base.

Overnight, more than 15 drones were spotted near Kyiv, with around 10 of them downed by air defenses, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

No casualties were reported.