Explosions reported in Kyiv

Explosions occurred in Kyiv overnight on June 2, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram at around 3:15 local time.

Klitschko added that the city's air defense systems were operating, but that "another wave of drone attacks was incoming."

The Kyiv City Military Administration also said on Telegram that the city's air defenses were operating and advised residents to stay in shelters.

No other information about the attack was available at the time of publication.

A Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight on June 1 killed three civilians, including two children. The attack also injured 14 people in two Kyiv districts.