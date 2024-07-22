Russia begins dismantling Ukrainian Orthodox church in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian officials in the occupied Crimean city of Yevpatoria began dismantling a church belonging to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the Voice of Crimea media outlet reported on July 22.

The autocephalous OCU is not to be confused with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which has been accused of ties with Russia.

Under Russian occupation, religious groups that do not conform to Russia's brand of Orthodoxy have been subject to repression, including the destruction of religious sites and persecution of religious leaders.

The church in Yevpatoria has faced legal challenges from occupying officials for years and was finally ordered to be demolished earlier in July. The Voice of Crimea said that the demolition of the church had officially begun on July 21, and shared pictures of the dome and other parts of the building being removed.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov said, citing Metropolitan Klyment of the OCU Diocese in Crimea, that it was the last remaining OCU church in the occupied peninsula.

According to the State Agency of Ukraine for Ethno-Politics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS), the OCU has effectively ceased to exist in Crimea while its priests were forced to leave the occupied peninsula.

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has absorbed many churches belonging either to the OCU or UOC-MP in parts of occupied Ukraine.

Russia's persecution of religious groups in Crimea and other occupied areas has also extended to Muslims, Catholics, Mormons, Evangelicals, and others.