Russia begins dismantling Ukrainian Orthodox church in occupied Crimea

by Nate Ostiller July 22, 2024 3:38 PM 2 min read
Russian forces guard in the Ukrainian anti-aircraft unit in the western Crimean city of Yevpatoria on March 5, 2014. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials in the occupied Crimean city of Yevpatoria began dismantling a church belonging to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the Voice of Crimea media outlet reported on July 22.

The autocephalous OCU is not to be confused with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which has been accused of ties with Russia.

Under Russian occupation, religious groups that do not conform to Russia's brand of Orthodoxy have been subject to repression, including the destruction of religious sites and persecution of religious leaders.

The church in Yevpatoria has faced legal challenges from occupying officials for years and was finally ordered to be demolished earlier in July. The Voice of Crimea said that the demolition of the church had officially begun on July 21, and shared pictures of the dome and other parts of the building being removed.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov said, citing Metropolitan Klyment of the OCU Diocese in Crimea, that it was the last remaining OCU church in the occupied peninsula.

According to the State Agency of Ukraine for Ethno-Politics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS), the OCU has effectively ceased to exist in Crimea while its priests were forced to leave the occupied peninsula.

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has absorbed many churches belonging either to the OCU or UOC-MP in parts of occupied Ukraine.

Russia's persecution of religious groups in Crimea and other occupied areas has also extended to Muslims, Catholics, Mormons, Evangelicals, and others.

Trump ally debunked: Ukraine not burning Russian-linked churches
When Tucker Carlson, a popular American right-wing conservative, released an interview with lawyer Robert Amsterdam titled “Ukrainian churches are being burned and priests beaten,” it quickly gained traction with the so-called MAGA movement seeking the return of Donald Trump as president. The April…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
