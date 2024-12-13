Russia attacks Ukraine's energy grid in large-scale aerial strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine early on Dec. 13, firing missiles and drones across multiple regions.

"The enemy continues its terror. Once again, the energy sector across Ukraine is under massive attack," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

Air defense is active in Kyiv Oblast, the regional administration said. Explosions were also reported in the Odesa, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Cherkasy oblasts.

The consequences of the attack are being determined as the strike is ongoing. Russian forces deployed cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

Two people – employees of a civilian enterprise – were injured in the village of Myrne in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported initially. The number of injuries later rose to four.

The Polish Air Force scrambled its fighter jets as Russian drones and missiles entered western Ukraine, a usual precaution Warsaw takes during Russian mass strikes.