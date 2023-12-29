Explosions heard in Kyiv, mayor urges residents to take shelter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a continuing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on Dec. 29 as Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to take shelter at 7:35am.

Local media also reported subsequent explosions at around 7:53am in Kyiv. At 7:55am city authorities reported more explosions and said air defenses were operational.

Russia overnight on Dec. 29 unleashed a barrage of missiles and UAVs targeting multiple cities across Ukraine, local media reported.

Six explosions from S-300 missiles were recorded in Kharkiv as Russia continues to pound the area with airstrikes. In Lviv in western Ukraine, explosions from drone strikes were recorded as air defenses operated in the city.

Strategic bomber aircraft capable of firing long-range missiles were reportedly detected in Russian airspace near Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.