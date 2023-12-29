Skip to content
Explosions heard in Kyiv, mayor urges residents to take shelter

by Lance Luo December 29, 2023 7:55 AM 1 min read
Editor's note: This is a continuing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on Dec. 29 as Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to take shelter at 7:35am.

Local media also reported subsequent explosions at around 7:53am in Kyiv. At 7:55am city authorities reported more explosions and said air defenses were operational.

Russia overnight on Dec. 29 unleashed a barrage of missiles and UAVs targeting multiple cities across Ukraine, local media reported.

Six explosions from S-300 missiles were recorded in Kharkiv as Russia continues to pound the area with airstrikes. In Lviv in western Ukraine, explosions from drone strikes were recorded as air defenses operated in the city.

Strategic bomber aircraft capable of firing long-range missiles were reportedly detected in Russian airspace near Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Russia fires barrage at multiple cities in Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Lance Luo
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
