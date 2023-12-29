Skip to content
Russia fires barrage at multiple cities in Ukraine

by Lance Luo December 29, 2023 5:19 AM 1 min read
Russian UAV strikes target in Kyiv in 2022. Russia has used low-cost Iran-designed drones to chip away at Ukraine's sophisticated air defenses provided by the West. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a continuing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Russia overnight on Dec. 29 unleashed a barrage of missiles and UAVs targeting multiple cities across Ukraine, local media reported.

Six explosions from S-300 missiles were recorded in Kharkiv as Russia continues to pound the area with airstrikes. In Lviv in western Ukraine, explosions from drone strikes were recorded as air defenses operated in the city.

Strategic bomber aircraft capable of firing long-range missiles were reportedly detected in Russian airspace near Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

In Kyiv, officials warned residents to take shelter as Russian Shahed UAVs were detected in the area.

Residents of Poltava, Myrhorod, and Cherkasy – cities in central Ukraine – were advised to take shelter.

Moscow has stepped up airstrikes in key cities in Ukraine as winter sets in.

President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted during a visit to Washington earlier this fall that the season ahead “will be tough” as his nation holds off Russian forces while U.S. support from Congress faces continuing uncertainty.

Author: Lance Luo
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
