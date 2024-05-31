Oil depot fire, casualties reported in Russia's Krasnador Krai following drone strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at an oil depot at Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnador Krai overnight following a drone strike in the early hours of May 31, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

According to local authorities, the fire originated at a fuel depot housing three petroleum tanks. The fuel is used to supply gas to Russian forces in parts of occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to Crimean Wind.

Authorities claim that their are multiple casualties among the employees of the oil depot as a result of the strike.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and no information is presently available on the extent of the casualties.

Port Kavkaz lies directly on the border between occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnador Krai. The port sits about 12 kilometers east of the Kerch Bridge that connects occupied Crimea with mainland Russia.

Explosions reportedly rang out around 2 a.m. local time.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have yet to take responsibility for the attack, nor have they provided comment.

On May 30, Ukrainian Magura 5V naval drones destroyed two and damaged two more Russian patrol boats in occupied Crimea, while also causing damage to the Russian Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea.

The ferry crossing was hit with U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS missiles, according to the General Staff.



