Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, Drone attacks, Kerch, occupied Crimea
Edit post

Oil depot fire, casualties reported in Russia's Krasnador Krai following drone strike

by Dmytro Basmat May 31, 2024 4:22 AM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at an oil depot at Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnador Krai overnight following a drone strike in the early hours of May 31, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

According to local authorities, the fire originated at a fuel depot housing three petroleum tanks. The fuel is used to supply gas to Russian forces in parts of occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to Crimean Wind.

Authorities claim that their are multiple casualties among the employees of the oil depot as a result of the strike.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and no information is presently available on the extent of the casualties.

Port Kavkaz lies directly on the border between occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnador Krai. The port sits about 12 kilometers east of the Kerch Bridge that connects occupied Crimea with mainland Russia.

Explosions reportedly rang out around 2 a.m. local time.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have yet to take responsibility for the attack, nor have they provided comment.

On May 30, Ukrainian Magura 5V naval drones destroyed two and damaged two more Russian patrol boats in occupied Crimea, while also causing damage to the Russian Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea.

The ferry crossing was hit with U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS missiles, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine hits Russian ferry crossing with ATACMS in Crimea, General Staff says
Moscow “actively used” the ferry crossing to supply Russian troops in the occupied peninsula and defended it with Russian Pantsir, Tor, and Triumph air defense systems, the Ukrainian military said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.