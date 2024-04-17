Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Explosions, fire reported at military airfield in occupied Crimea

by Rachel Amran April 17, 2024 6:34 AM 1 min read
Explosions and a large-scale fire reported at military airfield in town of Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea on April 17, 2024. (Astra/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in the town of Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea near a military airfield during the early hours of April 17, according to Russian-affiliated telegram channels. Following the explosions, a large-scale fire reportedly broke out at the airfield.

According to an online aviation database, the Russian Navy's Dzhankoi airbase is located just outside the town, and the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division is stationed there. The regiment reportedly flies several different attack helicopters, including the Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter, the Mi-8, Mi-28N, and the Mi-35M.

The Ka-52 Alligator is an updated twin-seat variant of Russia's Ka-50 attack helicopter designed to destroy enemy armored and unarmored ground targets, tanks, low-speed aerial targets, and personnel, according to the Airforce Technology website.

Russia has lost over 300 combat helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported earlier this year.

Commander: Ukraine downs Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter near Avdiivka
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 7, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s Tavria group fighting on the southeastern front lines, said on Feb. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Rachel Amran
