General Staff: Russia has lost 392,380 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 392,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 8.

This number includes over 910 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,383 tanks, 11,899 armored fighting vehicles, 12,513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,411 artillery systems, 980 multiple launch rocket systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,191 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.