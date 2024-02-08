Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 392,380 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line, in the direction of the Kreminna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images) forAsami
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 392,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 8.

This number includes over 910 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,383 tanks, 11,899 armored fighting vehicles, 12,513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,411 artillery systems, 980 multiple launch rocket systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,191 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s large-scale attack kills 5, injures 50
Key developments on Feb. 7: * Russia’s large-scale missile, drone attack kills 5, injures 50 * Parliament passes mobilization bill in first reading * Poll: 77% of Russians support war in Ukraine * EU promises to deliver over 1 million shells by the end of the year * Sweden ends investigation i…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
