Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: Explosion in occupied Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 9:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of May 2, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported.

According to Fedorov, a single explosion was heard at 6:45 a.m. local time by residents in the northern districts of the city.

"Immediately after" the explosion, police and an ambulance "raced through the streets."

Fedorov wrote that a single explosion "usually catches up with collaborators" and that Ukrainians can "expect good news," suggesting that it was the work of local Ukrainian partisans.

Melitopol has been under Russian occupation since late February 2022.

Explosions occur regularly in the occupied territories as local Ukrainian partisan movements target occupation authorities, collaborators, and Russian military equipment.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
