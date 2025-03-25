Explosion rocks munitions warehouse in Czechia

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred at a munitions warehouse at the Policske Strojirny plant in the Svitavy district of Czechia on March 25, the news portal iRozhlas reported.

The plant, located 150 kilometers (90 miles) east of Prague, is known for producing and storing large-caliber ammunition, repairing military equipment, and supplying spare parts, according to iRozhlas.

The likely cause of the incident was a technical malfunction in one of the production halls, the Czech police said.

One person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. Emergency services evacuated people from the area, but authorities said there was no danger to residents. Several nearby roads have been closed as a precaution.

The Policske Strojirny facility, where the explosion took place, is part of the STV Invest holding company, which rents out sections of its premises.

In 2014, two ammunition explosions occurred in eastern Czechia, killing two people. Prague accused Russia's military intelligence (GRU) of orchestrating the sabotage to prevent arms deliveries to Ukraine.