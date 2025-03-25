Content of US-Russia talks in Riyadh 'will definitely not be published,' Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The content of the U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh will not be made public, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on March 25, state-owned media outlet TASS reported.

"We are talking about technical negotiations. These negotiations are immersed in details, so, of course, the content of these negotiations will definitely not be published. This is not to be expected," the spokesperson said.

Peskov added that the results of the consultations had been relayed to Moscow and Washington and are currently under review.

His remarks came after 12 hours of U.S.-Russia negotiations on March 24. A new round of U.S.-Ukraine talks took place on March 25, following an initial meeting on March 23.

The negotiations are part of U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire and a broader peace agreement in Ukraine.

The U.S. initially planned to meet with both Ukraine and Russia on the same day, but President Volodymyr Zelensky later announced that Kyiv's delegation would meet with U.S. officials on March 23, a day before the U.S.-Russia talks.

Peskov confirmed on March 24 that the Black Sea Initiative was a key topic in the U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh. Similar agreements existed under the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey.

Despite the ongoing war, this initiative allowed Ukraine to export agricultural products via the Black Sea. The deal, which helped stabilize global food prices, collapsed in July 2023 when Moscow withdrew.

Since then, Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure.

A Russian ballistic missile struck Odesa's port on March 1, damaging facilities and a Panamanian-flagged civilian ship. Several other foreign vessels have been hit, including in October 2024, when multiple ships sustained damage in separate Russian strikes.

According to Reuters, the U.S. delegation in Riyadh was led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior State Department official.

The Russian delegation included Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to FSB director Alexander Bortnikov.

Karasin later described the talks as proceeding in a "creative way," saying the U.S. and Russian delegations "understand each other's views," as quoted by Russian state news agency Interfax.

The negotiations come amid concerns that Moscow is deliberately stalling peace efforts to strengthen its position. The Kremlin claimed last week that it had ordered a 30-day halt to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure following a phone call between Trump and Putin.

Kyiv also supported a mutual halt on energy strikes but later accused Russia of continuing attacks on civilian targets.

The U.S. and Ukraine initially backed a broader 30-day ceasefire that would include halting ground operations, but Russia rejected the proposal unless it included conditions that would undermine Ukraine's defense capabilities, such as suspending foreign military support.