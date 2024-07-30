Explosion heard in Kyiv, Russia launches missile and drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv on the evening of July 30 as Russia launched yet another drone and missile attack on Ukraine. There is currently no information on whether the capital was hit.

Air raid sirens rang out in the capital at 10:55 p.m. Kyiv Independent reporters heard one explosion around six minutes later.

"The Air Defense operates in the Kyiv Oblast. Don't leave the shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on social media.

In posts on Telegram, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of Shahed drones over several Ukrainian regions.