Explosion heard in Kyiv, Russia launches missile and drone attack

by Chris York July 30, 2024 11:20 PM 1 min read
A view of the sunset over the right bank of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv on the evening of July 30 as Russia launched yet another drone and missile attack on Ukraine. There is currently no information on whether the capital was hit.

Air raid sirens rang out in the capital at 10:55 p.m. Kyiv Independent reporters heard one explosion around six minutes later.

"The Air Defense operates in the Kyiv Oblast. Don't leave the shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on social media.

In posts on Telegram, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of Shahed drones over several Ukrainian regions.

2 bombers damaged in last week’s attack on airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast, HUR says
Two Tu-22M3 bombers were damaged in the July 25 strike targeting the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast, located about 1,800 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Chris York
