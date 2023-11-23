Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Exiled Russian activist says security services are holding his brother hostage

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2023 3:08 PM 2 min read
A photo from Ruslan Gabbasov's personal archive, showing his step-brother Rustam (left) with himself (right), posted on Facebook on Nov. 23, 2023. (Ruslan Salavatovich Gabbasov / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The stepbrother of Ruslan Gabbasov, an exiled Bashkir independence activist, has been detained by Russian security services and is being effectively held hostage, Gabbasov said on social media on November 23.

"It just became known that a search was carried out in the house of my brother (the father of three young children), and he was taken away," Gabbasov said.

A few hours later, Gabbasov posted an update, that a criminal case had been opened against his relative under the crime of "extremism."

Gabbasov heard "that the security officers had set the following condition: if I return to Russia, they will release him; if not, they will imprison him."

"My brother has never participated in political life, has never been in the opposition, he is an ordinary decent family man," Gabbasov said.

Gabbasov fled Russia in 2021 after being persecuted for advocating for the independence of the Republic of Bashkortostan, a mineral-rich territory located near the Ural mountains.

He was granted political asylum in Lithuania in April 2022.

The Russian authorities placed Gabbasov on the state list of "foreign agents" in 2022, and in 2023 on a state list of terrorists and extremists.

Russia’s "foreign agents" registry has been widely used to target and silence groups and individuals who are critical of the government, including independent journalists, activists, and NGOs.

Gabbasov now leads the Committee of the Bashkir National Movement Abroad.

The organization announced in September the creation of a "liberation army" for the Republic of Bashkortostan that will operate subordinate to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces until the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing the security services who detained his brother, Gabbasov said that they are mistaken to "think that this will always last."

"This regime will fall sooner or later and you will have to answer for everything."

Kremlin labels Moscow Times ‘foreign agent’
The Russian government added the Moscow Times to its list of “foreign agents,” the outlet reported, citing a Nov. 17 decision by Russia’s Justice Ministry. Several other journalists and activists were also included in the newly published list.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.