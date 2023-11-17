Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kremlin labels Moscow Times 'foreign agent'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2023 9:24 PM 1 min read
Russian law enforcement guard the Red Square near the Kremlin on June 24, 2023 in Moscow, Russia, amid the Wagner Group's ongoing armed rebellion in Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government added the Moscow Times to its list of "foreign agents," the outlet reported, citing a Nov. 17 decision by Russia's Justice Ministry.

The Moscow Times, an independent Russian media outlet that relocated to Amsterdam following the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, was added to the registry alongside several other journalists and activists.

Russia’s “foreign agents” registry has been widely used to target and silence groups and individuals who are critical of the government, including independent journalists, activists, and NGOs.

The "foreign agent law" requires organizations that receive funding from abroad or are perceived by the Kremlin to have been influenced by foreign entities to register as "foreign agents."

The label imposes strict financial reporting and self-disclosure requirements. Any "foreign agent" must undergo rigorous financial audits and label all their content with a disclaimer stating that it is being distributed by a "foreign agent."

The Moscow Times said that both its English and Russian-language editions and social media pages, including on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Telegram, are now subject to restrictions.

Team of liberal economists helps Putin keep his power, wage war in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been able to build a sustainable authoritarian state, with its economy surviving the shocks of a full-scale war and the following economic sanctions. The key to Putin’s success is a team of talented liberal economists who run the state’s monetary and fiscal poli…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 AM

Air defense downs 14 Russian drones overnight.

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 14 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 15, the Air Force said on Telegram. The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
5:30 AM

Hungary blocks 50-billion-euro EU aid for Ukraine.

Hungary has obstructed the European Union's endorsement of a financial assistance package for Ukraine consisting of 50 billion euros ($55 billion), following EU leaders' formal approval to commence accession negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant milestone for Kyiv in its efforts to strengthen support from its allies.
3:32 AM

EU agrees to 12th sanctions package against Russia.

European Union countries have agreed to a 12th sanctions package against Russia, moving to ban the import of Russian diamonds among other measures, the European Council announced in a statement on Dec. 14.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:29 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 14, firing 19 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
10:18 PM

German drone manufacturer to open R&D center in Ukraine.

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems will open a research and development center in Ukraine, tech news outlet DOU reported on Dec. 14. Quantum Systems is the company behind advanced Vector reconnaissance drones, 152 of which have already been provided to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.