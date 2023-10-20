Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Exiled mayor: Ukrainian resistance in occupied Melitopol detonates car with looters

by Martin Fornusek October 20, 2023 2:02 PM 1 min read
A car with Russian looters was reportedly blown up by the Ukrainian resistance overnight on Oct. 19-20, 2023. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol blew up a car with Russian occupiers, who regularly robbed empty apartments in the city, Melitopol's exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Oct. 20.

"They were regularly singling out and looting empty apartments in the city. This time, our resistance was tracking them," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The explosion happened during one of their 'hunts' in the Aviamistechko district while they were loading looted goods into the car."

Russian media based in Melitopol reported that the explosion occurred in Hvardiiska Street and was caused by a "short circuit" in the vehicle, which allegedly ignited the fuel.

The fire was promptly extinguished, and there were no casualties, the Russian news portal Lenta Novostey Melitopolya claimed.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been accompanied by widespread looting of civilian property by Russian troops. This has been documented by Ukrainian authorities and human rights organizations.

Melitopol, a city with a pre-war population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since March 2022. The Ukrainian resistance has been active here since then, detonating a train carrying fuel and arms for the Russian military earlier this month.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.