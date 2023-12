This audio is created with AI assistance

Dmytro Tabachnyk, who was education minister during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency, is suspected of organizing and coordinating the activities of Russia’s proxies in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The ex-minister agreed to cooperate with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) no later than May 1, 2022, the prosecutors said.