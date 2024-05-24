Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Corruption, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court, Business, Anti-corruption
Edit post

Former head of state tax service released on $1.4 million bail

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 10:28 PM 1 min read
Chief of Ukraine's State fiscal service Roman Nasirov (R) is seen surrounded by his lawyers and defenders in a courtroom in November 2017. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The former head of Ukraine's tax service, Roman Nasirov, was released on from custody on bail worth Hr 55 million (around $1.4 million), the High Anti-Corruption Court reported on May 24.

Nasirov was accused of receiving Hr 722 million (around $18 million) in bribes with the assistance of his advisor. He was reported bribed to ensure VAT reimbursement worth more than Hr 3.2 billion (around $77 million) to the agricultural holding.

Nasirov has been under arrest since October 2022, with the initial bail set at Hr 532 million (around $13.2 million).

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

Nasirov's first arrest came in March 2017, when he was still in office at the Tax Service. He was then suspected of embezzling Hr 2 billion ($49.8 million) with the controversial businessman and lawmaker Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov has denied all wrongdoing.

There has not yet been a ruling on  the 2017 case.

Ex-deputy head of Presidential Office Smirnov charged with illicit enrichment
While Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) did not say the name of the suspect, Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier in the day, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources, that it was Andrii Smirnov.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.