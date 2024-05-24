Former head of state tax service released on $1.4 million bail

This audio is created with AI assistance

The former head of Ukraine's tax service, Roman Nasirov, was released on from custody on bail worth Hr 55 million (around $1.4 million), the High Anti-Corruption Court reported on May 24.

Nasirov was accused of receiving Hr 722 million (around $18 million) in bribes with the assistance of his advisor. He was reported bribed to ensure VAT reimbursement worth more than Hr 3.2 billion (around $77 million) to the agricultural holding.

Nasirov has been under arrest since October 2022, with the initial bail set at Hr 532 million (around $13.2 million).

Nasirov's first arrest came in March 2017, when he was still in office at the Tax Service. He was then suspected of embezzling Hr 2 billion ($49.8 million) with the controversial businessman and lawmaker Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov has denied all wrongdoing.

There has not yet been a ruling on the 2017 case.