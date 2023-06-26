Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Former Kherson Oblast Council head convicted for ordering murder of local activist Kateryna Handziuk

by Dinara Khalilova June 26, 2023 3:17 PM 2 min read
Court hearing on the cases of Vladyslav Manher and Oleksii Levin sentenced to 10-year imprisonment each for ordering and organizing the attack on Kateryna Handziuk, an activist from Kherson, on June 26, 2023, Kyiv, Ukraine. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District Court announced the verdict in the case of the murder of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk on June 26.

The court has found former head of the Kherson Oblast Council Vladyslav Manher guilty of ordering the attack and his assistant Oleksii Levin of organizing it. They were sentenced to 10 years in prison each and charged Hr 15 million ($406,000), which will go toward the victim's family.

Kateryna Handziuk was an activist, an advisor to the Kherson mayor, and an acting head of affairs of the Kherson City Council's executive committee. In 2018, Kateryna was doused with acid near her house and died from chemical burns three months later.

According to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the initial plan of the attack, agreed with Manher, was to break the activist's limbs or pour sulfuric acid over her face.

The perpetrators were paid $5,000 for the crime, the SBU wrote.

The SBU completed a pre-trial investigation in the case against Manher and Levin in April 2020. At that time, five people had already been sentenced — Serhii Torbin, who led the operation, and his conspirators, Mykyta Hrabchuk, Volodymyr Vasianovych, Viacheslav Vyshnevskyi, and Viktor Horbunov. They received prison sentences from three to 6.5 years.

Levin was detained on January 24, 2020, in Bulgaria with the cooperation of local law enforcement officers and later extradited to Ukraine.

Ukrainian corruption court sentences former judge Chaus to 10 years in prison
Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court announced on June 14 that it has found Mykola Chaus, the ex-judge who once worked at Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi District Court, guilty of accepting a $150,000 bribe back in 2016. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
