Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Commission President: Ukraine to start receiving 18 billion euros aid package

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2023 5:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU would begin disbursing the 18 billion euros support package for Ukraine in monthly tranches, European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter after her first diplomatic phone call in 2023 with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine will start receiving the funds already in January, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky wrote in his post on Telegram that Ukraine is also waiting for the first batch of energy-saving lamps, school buses, generators, and modular houses from the EU.

European Commission president added that she hopes to meet with Zelensky in Kyiv “soon.” The European Council agreed on allocating 18 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine on Dec. 15.

Previously, Poland refused to back the EU package because it included a separate minimum corporate tax plan, which the country had concerns about. Eventually, Poland removed its objections, and the package was approved.

On Dec. 15, the EU ambassadors also approved the ninth sanctions package against Russia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.