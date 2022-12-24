Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

EU agrees on new sanctions package against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 12:15 am
The European Union ambassadors backed the ninth sanctions package against Russia on Dec. 15, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union wrote on Twitter. 

The new package is expected to be approved on Dec. 16. Earlier on Dec. 5, Bloomberg reported citing its sources, that the EU plans to impose restrictions on Russia’s drone industry and other technologies that Russia uses for military purposes, as well as on services, investments, Russia’s media, and financial sectors.

Additionally, EU’s ninth round of sanctions against Moscow will hit pro-war Russian media guilty of “gravely distorting and manipulating facts,” as well as popular TV presenters and writers who “associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil,” EUobserver online newspaper reported on Dec. 12, citing a draft.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
